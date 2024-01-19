Rap SH!t: Cancelled; Max Not Making a Third Season of Issa Rae Comedy Series (Reaction)

Max has canceled Rap SH!t after two seasons. The season two finale for the comedy series aired on the streaming service last month.

Starring Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, RJ Cyler, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, Daniel Augustin, Amandla Jahava, Jaboukie Young-White, Brittney Jefferson, and DomiNque Perry, the series created by Issa Rae follows a pair as they form a rap group after reuniting.

Per Deadline, Max said the following about the cancellation in a statement:

“We are extremely grateful to Issa Rae for creating Rap Sh!t, a one-of-a-kind comedy with compelling social commentary that reached viewers in a way only Issa’s talents can accomplish. A huge thank-you to Issa, showrunner Syreeta Singleton and the teams at Hoorae and 3 Arts Entertainment for introducing us to Shawna and Mia, a duo whose journey fans have been invested in and who they have continued to root for through everything. We’ll never get Seduce and Scheme out of our heads, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Showrunner Syreeta Singleton reacted to Max’s cancellation of the show on Instagram. She said, “A real a** group of people. The best writers room ever. I will cherish this experience forever and ever. #seduceandscheme for life.”

Her post is below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syreeta Singleton (@reetafajita)

Recurring cast member Brittney Jefferson also reacted to the show’s cancellation in the comments to Singleton’s post:

“Love you! Thank you for seeing me and giving me a chance. To the best show runner ever …. It was a honor Queen.”

