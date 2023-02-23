Menu

South Side: Cancelled at HBO Max; Comedy Series Not Getting a Fourth Season (Reaction)

by Trevor Kimball,

Simon and Kareme are finished, at least on HBO Max. South Side has been cancelled, so there won’t be a fourth season of the comedy series, at least on the streaming service.

Created by Diallo Riddle, Sultan Salahuddin, and Bashir Salahuddin, the South Side TV show stars Sultan Salahuddin, Kareme Young, Quincy Young, Chandra Russell, Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, Lil Rel Howery, and Zuri Salahuddin. The story revolves around Simon James (Sultan Salahuddin) and Kareme Odom (Kareme Young), a pair of recent community college graduates and small-time hustlers from the Englewood area of Chicago. The duo is always cooking up schemes, from black market Viagra to street corner popcorn, to try to get ahead. They’re stuck working at Rent-T-Own until they can get their big break.

The comedy premiered on Comedy Central in July 2019 and was renewed for another round of 10 episodes a month later. However, the series moved to HBO Max for its second season premiere in November 2021. South Side was renewed for a third season of eight episodes last February. Those installments were released in December and HBO Max has now revealed they will be the last.

“While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of South Side, we are so proud of the rich world Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, and Sultan Salahuddin created,” said an HBO Max spokesperson. “We thank them and Michael Blieden, Tony Hernandez, the supremely talented cast and crew, and our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios. For three seasons, this beloved series balanced cutting, hyperlocal social commentary about life on the South Side of Chicago with silly, sometimes zany humor. The result was a wholly unique, ambitious, and fearless comedy that could speak to everyone living the American dream.”

While the show is done on HBO Max, Riddle is hoping a new home can be found for the series.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the South Side TV series? Are you disappointed that the show has been cancelled?

