Still Up: Cancelled by Apple TV+; Insomnia Comedy Series Not Getting a Second Season

Still Up will not be returning for a second season. The comedy series, co-created by Steve Burge and Natalie Walter, aired on Apple TV+ in September 2023.

The Apple TV+ series follows a pair of insomniacs, and it stars Antonia Thomas, Craig Roberts, Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston, Rich Fulcher, and Sam Spiro.

Deadline revealed the following about the cancellation of Still Up:

“The series was quietly shelved earlier this year, we are told, having launched in September 2023. Produced by I May Destroy You maker Various Artists and created by Natalie Walter and Steve Burge, Still Up followed the exploits of Lisa (Thomas), an impulsive and free-spirited aspiring illustrator whose questions over her daughter’s future start keeping her up at night, and the socially anxious yet gifted journalist Danny, played by Submarine’s Roberts. The pair have no secrets, except their feelings for each other, and while the world sleeps they spend their long nights talking despite never meeting.”

What do you think? Did you watch Still Up? Were you hoping for a second season?