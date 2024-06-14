Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Thursday TV Ratings: Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, Don’t Forget the Lyrics, Law & Order, Fire Country, Stanley Cup Finals

Published:

Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker: canceled or renewed?

Thursday, June 13, 2024 ratings — New episodes: Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker and Don’t Forget the Lyrics!.  Sports: 2024 Stanley Cup Finals Game 3Reruns: Elsbeth, Ghosts, Fire Country, Police 24/7, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?


Canceled and renewed TV show
