Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Thursday TV Ratings: I Can See Your Voice, Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, Law & Order: SVU, Ghosts, NBA Finals

Published:

I Can See Your Voice TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

© 2024 FOX Media LLC. CR: Amanda Mazonkey/FOX. CR: Amanda Mazonkey/FOX.

Thursday, June 6, 2024 ratings — New episodes: Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, I Can See Your Voice, and Don’t Forget the Lyrics!.  Sports: NBA Countdown and 2024 NBA Finals Game 1Reruns: Elsbeth, Ghosts, Fire Country, Police 24/7, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: SVU.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?


Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x