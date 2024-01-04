I Can See Your Voice: Season Three Ratings



In the past, I Can See Your Voice has been a good performer for FOX. However, it’s now been nearly two years between seasons, and viewers have had plenty of other unscripted shows to watch in the meantime. Have they forgotten about the I Can See Your Voice series? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A musical guessing game show, the I Can See Your Voice TV series is hosted by Ken Jeong and also features Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton as regular panelists. Guest celebrity detectives join the trio. With $100,000 on the line and the celebrity panel by their side, contestants will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip-synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with a famous music artist, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck. Guests in season three include Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Deray Davis, Gavin DeGraw, Kate Flannery, Ron Funches, Jennie Garth, Johnny Gill, Nikki Glaser, Todrick Hall, Tyler Hilton, Dwight Howard, Cheyenne Jackson, Penn Jillette, Montell Jordan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Maggie Lawson, Nene Leakes, Thomas Lennon, Jon Lovitz, Maddie & Tae, Romeo Miller, Finesse Mitchell, Frankie Muniz, Melissa Peterman, Shawn Stockman, Lisa Ann Walter, Dionne Warwick, Michelle Williams, Porsha Williams Guobadia and Carnie Wilson.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of I Can See Your Voice on FOX averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.08 million viewers.

