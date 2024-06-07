White Collar: Series Creator and Cast Confirm the Series Is Returning with Homage to Willie Garson

A White Collar reboot is definitely in the works. That comes from series creator Jeff Eastin and members of the cast. Eastin, Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay and Tiffany Thiessen all spoke about the possibility of White Collar returning to the small screen on Thursday at an event hosted by Variety. White Collar aired for six seasons on USA Network with the finale airing in 2014.

No plot details about the reboot were revealed, but scripts have been written. The scripts will honor the memory of Willie Garson, who starred as Mozzie in the series. He passed away in 2021. Thiessen said the following about the scripts honoring Garson:

“With such sensitivity and such heart. I told Jeff after I finished it, I literally was so excited, but at the same time had tears in my eyes — for good reason. You captured the suspense, the thrill, the characters and the love in that reboot.”

The ending of White Collar in 2014 was left very open, with Neal Caffrey (Bomer) walking away in Paris. Bomer was the first to tease a possible return in November 2023.

Eastin said the following about reviving the series now:

“If you get to the finale, with Neal [Bomer] walking in Paris, that was always the setup. I always left it open, and as the years passed, it seemed more like a distant hope. But say thank you to Suits for starting this streaming trend. They were doing great, and got people watching White Collar now on Netflix. That’s doing really, really good. Off of that, it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s do another one.’”

If the series does return, it would likely land on Hulu because Disney-owned Fox Television Studios was behind the production of the original series. However, no order has been made yet.

What do you think? Did you watch White Collar when it aired? Would you like to revisit Neal Caffrey and his friends now?