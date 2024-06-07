Sight Unseen, Sullivan’s Crossing, Children Ruin Everything: Canadian Series Renewed But Future on The CW Is Unknown

CTV has renewed Sight Unseen (season two), Sullivan’s Crossing (season three), and Children Ruin Everything (season four) for new seasons, but it is not known if those new seasons will air on The CW.

Sight Unseen wrapped its first season on The CW earlier this week. Starring Dolly Lewis, Agam Darshi, Jarod Joseph, Daniel Gillies, Alice Christina-Corrigan, Tony Giroux, Ennis Esmer, Tegan Moss, and Alec Santos, the series follows recently blind homicide detective Tess Avery (Lewis) as she continues to investigate crimes with the help of a seeing-guide.

Sullivan’s Crossing aired its first season on The CW in Fall 2023 and will return to the network with its second season in Fall 2024. The series, which stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, Lynda Boyd, Amalia Williamson, Lindura, Reid Price, and Allan Hawco, is based on the novel by Robyn Carr. The story follows a woman who returns home to reconnect with her father and distance herself from events in Boston.

As for Children Ruin Everything, the first three seasons of the comedy aired on The CW during the 2023-2024 broadcast season. CTV has ordered a 16-episode season four. The first half of the season will air during the 2024-25 broadcast season. Meaghan Rath, Aaron Abrams, Ennis Esmer, Nazneen Contractor, Logan Nicholson, Mikayla SwamiNathan, Dmitry Chepovetsky, Veena Sood, Lisa Codrington, and Darius Rota star in the series which follows two parents as they raise two young children while trying to hold onto their pre-kid life.

What do you think? Are you hoping The CW picks up the new seasons of these CTV shows?