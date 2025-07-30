9-1-1, High Potential, Shifting Gears, Golden Bachelor: ABC Sets Revised Premiere Dates for Fall 2025

ABC is changing its fall schedule just a little bit. The network has decided to bring back its Thursday night lineup a week earlier than initially planned.
This means the new 9-1-1: Nashville, alongside 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy, will premiere on October 9th instead of October 16th. The rest of the schedule remains untouched. Check out the full schedule below.
SATURDAY, AUG. 23
7:30 p.m. “College Football” (North Carolina Central Eagles at Southern University Jaguars)
MONDAY, SEPT. 8
8:00 p.m. “Monday Night Football” (Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears)
TUESDAY, SEPT. 16
8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (simulcast on Disney+)
10:00 p.m. “High Potential”
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24
8:00 p.m. “The Golden Bachelor” (two-hour premiere)
10:01 p.m. “Shark Tank”
FRIDAY, SEPT. 26
8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”
9:01 p.m. “20/20”
SUNDAY, SEPT. 28
7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
8:01 p.m. “The Wonderful World of Disney”
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 1
8:00 p.m. “Shifting Gears”
8:30 p.m. “Abbott Elementary”
9:02 p.m. “The Golden Bachelor” (regular timeslot)
THURSDAY, OCT. 9
8:00 p.m. “9-1-1”
9:00 p.m. “9-1-1: Nashville” (new series)
10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”
What do you think? Which shows on ABC are you most excited to see this fall?