9-1-1, High Potential, Shifting Gears, Golden Bachelor: ABC Sets Revised Premiere Dates for Fall 2025

ABC is changing its fall schedule just a little bit. The network has decided to bring back its Thursday night lineup a week earlier than initially planned.

This means the new 9-1-1: Nashville, alongside 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy, will premiere on October 9th instead of October 16th. The rest of the schedule remains untouched. Check out the full schedule below.

SATURDAY, AUG. 23

7:30 p.m. “College Football” (North Carolina Central Eagles at Southern University Jaguars) MONDAY, SEPT. 8

8:00 p.m. “Monday Night Football” (Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears) TUESDAY, SEPT. 16

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars” (simulcast on Disney+)

10:00 p.m. “High Potential” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24

8:00 p.m. “The Golden Bachelor” (two-hour premiere)

10:01 p.m. “Shark Tank” FRIDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”

9:01 p.m. “20/20” SUNDAY, SEPT. 28

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:01 p.m. “The Wonderful World of Disney” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 1

8:00 p.m. “Shifting Gears”

8:30 p.m. “Abbott Elementary”

9:02 p.m. “The Golden Bachelor” (regular timeslot) THURSDAY, OCT. 9

8:00 p.m. “9-1-1”

9:00 p.m. “9-1-1: Nashville” (new series)

10:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

What do you think? Which shows on ABC are you most excited to see this fall?