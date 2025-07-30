9-1-1, High Potential, Shifting Gears, Golden Bachelor: ABC Sets Revised Premiere Dates for Fall 2025

Menu

by Regina Avalos,

ABC is changing its fall schedule just a little bit. The network has decided to bring back its Thursday night lineup a week earlier than initially planned.

This means the new 9-1-1: Nashville, alongside 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy, will premiere on October 9th instead of October 16th. The rest of the schedule remains untouched. Check out the full schedule below.

SATURDAY, AUG. 23
7:30 p.m.         “College Football” (North Carolina Central Eagles at Southern University Jaguars)

MONDAY, SEPT. 8
8:00 p.m.         “Monday Night Football” (Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 16
8:00 p.m.         “Dancing with the Stars” (simulcast on Disney+)
10:00 p.m.        “High Potential”

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24
8:00 p.m.         “The Golden Bachelor” (two-hour premiere)
10:01 p.m.        “Shark Tank”

FRIDAY, SEPT. 26
8:00 p.m.         “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”
9:01 p.m.         “20/20”

SUNDAY, SEPT. 28
7:00 p.m.         “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
8:01 p.m.         “The Wonderful World of Disney”

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 1
8:00 p.m.         “Shifting Gears”
8:30 p.m.         “Abbott Elementary”
9:02 p.m.         “The Golden Bachelor” (regular timeslot)

THURSDAY, OCT. 9
8:00 p.m.         “9-1-1”
9:00 p.m.         “9-1-1: Nashville” (new series)
10:00 p.m.        “Grey’s Anatomy”

What do you think? Which shows on ABC are you most excited to see this fall?


