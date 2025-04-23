Dancing with the Stars: Season 34 Renewal and First Contestant Announced for ABC Series

The ABC ballroom will reopen for a 34th season. ABC has renewed Dancing with the Stars for 2025-26, and the first contestant has already been announced. The 33rd season wrapped in November.

A competition series, the Dancing with the Stars TV show is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough serving as judges. On the show, celebrities are paired with professional dancers, and each couple performs predetermined dances. They compete against the participants for judges’ points and audience votes. The couple that receives the lowest combined score is eliminated each week. By the end, one couple will win the coveted trophy. Celebrities that competed in cycle 33 were Danny Amendola, Anna Delvey, Joey Graziadei, Dwight Howard, Chandler Kinney, Ilona Maher, Brooks Nader, Stephen Nedoroscik, Phaedra Parks, Eric Roberts, Tori Spelling, Jenn Tran, and Reginald VelJohnson. The dancers are Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, and Britt Stewart.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the 33rd season of Dancing with the Stars averaged a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.88 million viewers. Compared to season 32, that’s up by 20% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It’s ABC’s top-rated show of the season in the traditional ratings.

The network announced the 34th season renewal via social media.

Cue the celebration dance another season of #DWTS is coming to ABC and Disney+! Next day on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/kzzYM84IBs — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) April 22, 2025

Wildlife conservationist and photographer Robert Irwin will be among the contestants for season 34. His sister Bindi was paired with dancer Derek Hough in season 21, and they won the competition. They are the elder children of the late conservationist and TV host Steve Irwin.

A premiere date for season 34 will be announced in the future.

