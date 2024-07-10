Celebrity Family Feud: Season 10 Viewer Votes

A bunch of charities will be the big winners in the 10th season of the Celebrity Family Feud TV show on ABC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Celebrity Family Feud is cancelled or renewed for season 11. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 10th season episodes of Celebrity Family Feud here.

An ABC primetime game show, the Celebrity Family Feud TV series is hosted by comedian Steve Harvey. Just as in the original Family Feud series, families try to guess the most popular answers to surveys of 100 members of a past studio audience. The difference is, in this celebrity version, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season 10 include the friends and families of Megan Thee Stallion, Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, Anthony Anderson, Walker Hayes, Rachel Bilson, Meghan Trainor, and Tori Kelly, as well as NFL and Olympic athletes, and veterans of The Golden Bachelor and the rest of Bachelor Nation.





