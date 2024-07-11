Celebrity Family Feud: Season 11 — Has the ABC Game Show Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Survey says…! Has the Celebrity Family Feud TV show been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Celebrity Family Feud, season 11. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A primetime game show airing on the ABC television network, the Celebrity Family Feud TV series is hosted by comedian Steve Harvey. Just as in the original Family Feud series, families try to guess the most popular answers to surveys of 100 members of a past studio audience. The difference is, in this celebrity version, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season 10 include the friends and families of Megan Thee Stallion, Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, Anthony Anderson, Walker Hayes, Rachel Bilson, Meghan Trainor, and Tori Kelly, as well as NFL and Olympic athletes, and veterans of The Golden Bachelor and the rest of Bachelor Nation.



Season 10 Ratings

The 10th season of Celebrity Family Feud averages a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.85 million viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 15% in the demo and up by 17% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Celebrity Family Feud stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 11, 2024, Celebrity Family Feud has not been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Celebrity Family Feud for season 11? The game show remains very popular in syndication, and this primetime version does pretty well in the ratings. I think it’s a good bet that Celebrity Family Feud will continue. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Celebrity Family Feud cancellation or renewal news.



