Press Your Luck, Millionaire, Celebrity Family Feud, Match Game, Bachelor in Paradise: ABC Sets Summer Premiere Dates

ABC has set its summer schedule, which will include game shows and the return of Bachelor in Paradise. Viewers will also see their latest addition, Match Game, the return of Press Your Luck, and more.

ABC revealed its lineup in a press release.

“Today, ABC announced its summer premiere dates, which includes the highly anticipated return of “Bachelor in Paradise,” alongside a slate of high-stakes, fan-favorite game shows including a new iteration of “Match Game” hosted by Martin Short.

Kicking off the summer, the 10th season of “Bachelor in Paradise” begins MONDAY, JULY 7, featuring cast members from across the franchise including Goldens joining the beach for the first time.

“Celebrity Family Feud” has been renewed for season 11 and premieres THURSDAY, JULY 10, with host Steve Havey, followed by new episodes of “Press Your Luck,” featuring Elizabeth Banks.

Jimmy Kimmel hosts “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire,” beginning WEDNESDAY, JULY 23, followed by the revival of “Match Game” hosted by comedy legend Martin Short.

As previously announced, “The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One” returns to ABC live WEDNESDAY, JULY 16, and will feature some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. A host will be announced at a later date.

SCHEDULE:

Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). All programming will stream the next day on Hulu.

MONDAY, JULY 7

8:00-10:01 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise” (season premiere)

THURSDAY, JULY 10

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud” (season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Press Your Luck” (new episodes)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 16

8:00-11:00 p.m. “The 2025 ESPYS Presented by Capital One” (exclusively broadcast on ABC)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” (season premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Match Game” (series premiere)