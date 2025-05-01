The Real Housewives of Miami: Season Seven Premiere Date and Details Released for Bravo Series

The Real Housewives of Miami has its date set. Season seven of the reality series will arrive on Bravo in June.

Alexia Nepola, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira and Larsa Pippen are returning for season seven, and the ladies will be joined by Stephanie Shojaee. Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton are also returning as friends.

Bravo shared the following about all the drama to come on the reality series:

“”The Real Housewives of Miami” returns to Bravo and this season loyalty is a luxury as friendships test their furthest limits. Relationship shake-ups spill into the drama by shifting alliances, setting the stage for new and redefined bonds. As families grow and opulence reaches new heights, the sunshine stays strong in the 305.

Alexia is navigating one of the most emotionally challenging years of her life following Todd’s decision to file for divorce. As she rides a rollercoaster of emotions, Alexia turns to her friends for guidance, but will that be enough to save her marriage?

Lisa is loving life from jet-setting, to walking the runway at Milan Fashion Week, to moving in with Jody in their new luxury high-rise. As Jody steps in to make sure she’s not being taken advantage of, some of the ladies begin to wonder if he’s overstepping as a boyfriend.

Julia has welcomed two new bundles of joy and is thriving in the beautiful chaos with Martina by her side. However, a surprise reaction from her daughters leaves Julia speechless. Between her opera training and tending to the farm, she has little time, or patience, to be in the middle of drama.

Guerdy is now living her life cancer-free and is ready to embrace every moment. While this should be a time of celebration, the healing process proves more difficult than expected. In need of support from the women, she instead finds herself at odds with the one girlfriend she never imagined.

Larsa is back on the market after a very public breakup, but her focus is on her children’s rising career and settling into her new dream home. To her surprise, her split sparks an unexpected rift with one of the ladies … and this one might be beyond repair.

Stephanie is new to the group and isn’t afraid to give the women a run for their money. Radiating in luxury and working hard for it, she’s happiest jet-setting with her husband and dogs. One thing’s for sure, she won’t be trading Birkins for bibs and bottles anytime soon.

Marysol is ready to officially tie the knot with her Boo Bear, but will playing peacemaker with the ladies and keeping Alexia grounded through her divorce put a damper on her big moment?

Adriana has hopes of being the best tia ever, but her plans go sideways when a long-term friendship takes an unexpected turn.

Kiki is still bringing the vibes and laughter, even through the challenge of repairing her relationship with her father.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” is produced by Purveyors of Pop. Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Cooper Green, Maty Buss, Bill Fritz, James Brangert and Andy Cohen executive produce.”