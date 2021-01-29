Married to Medicine: Season Eight Premiere Announced for Bravo Series

Married to Medicine is returning to Bravo in March for season eight. The upcoming season of the reality show will see more drama for the ladies and their families in the Atlanta medical community. In addition, Anila Sajja, a fashion blogger who’s married to an ocular surgeon, is joining Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, and Toya Bush Harris.

Bravo revealed more about the upcoming season of Married to Medicine in a press release.

“The ladies of Married to Medicine face unprecedented times as their lives are turned upside down along with the rest of the world when the pandemic hits. With some of the ladies working on the frontlines while also getting involved in important social justice movements, they are still dealing with all of the drama and shade in their personal circle. Will they all get along?

· Dr. Jackie is carrying the world on her shoulders as she is working on the frontlines during a global pandemic, while also finishing the massive renovation on her dream home, venturing to open her own surrogacy clinic, and trying to fix her friendship with Dr. Simone, but will these two besties make amends?

· Dr. Heavenly’s dental practice continues to grow and is busier than ever while her quick wit and sassy shade is causing an uproar amongst the group. Her ongoing feud with Toya elevates to new heights when she repeats a scandalous rumor from none other than, Ms. Quad. Heavenly is laughing all of the nay-sayers away while she is doing big things with her husband, Dr. Damon as he launches his mobile covid-testing enterprise.

· Dr. Simone is a soon to be empty nester along with Cecil and continues to work tirelessly. She is also looking to create new memories and adventures minus the drama with Dr. Jackie. Always the peacemaker, will her interference in the other ladies’ drama pull her down into the gully?

· Dr. Contessa is embracing family life while trying to find a balance in her marriage with Dr. Scott as they work together to open a clinic. There are still deeply rooted issues and resentment that come to the surface when Contessa drops hints of infidelity and drama in the DMs.

· Toya and Dr. Eugene have settled into their new home with the kids, and are loving it. Toya is the “Queen of the Cul de Sac,” and she is also adding a new title to her name as a tennis superstar, but could there be someone coming for her throne with whispers around town questioning who really paid for her mansion, potentially leading to more financial woes for the Harris family.

· Anila is Toya’s bestie and the newest member to this close knit crew. She is making her mark with her fun and light-hearted personality, but don’t take her kindness for weakness. She is living the fabulous life as a fashion blogger along with her ocular surgeon husband, Dr. Kiran Sajja and two kids. Anila’s blind loyalty to Toya may leave her feeling iced out by the other ladies even when things between she and her bestie go sour.

· Miss Quad is finally reclaiming her life after her divorce and she’s renewing some friendships, while cutting others off… completely.

Meet the newest cast member:

Anila Sajja

Anila Sajja joins the extraordinary ladies of Married to Medicine this season. Born and raised in Savanah, GA with a proud Indian-American heritage, Anila is a renaissance woman in every sense of the word. She graduated from Mercer University with a degree in Computer Information Systems, and took the corporate world by storm in the cosmetic and fashion industry with a global executive position. As she advanced in her career, Anila decided to go after her true passion for fashion, and with her creative eye she blossomed it into a successful career as a fashion blogger and social media influencer. She collaborates with fashion and beauty brands, while lending her expertise to develop innovative content. Anila met her husband Dr. Kiran Sajja who is a successful oculofacial plastic surgeon. She and her husband have been married for 8 years and share two energetic and rambunctious children together, five-year-old Aryana and three-year-old Avir. Anila lives a fabulous life working hard and playing harder. During her spare time, Anila enjoys time with her family and friends, Bollywood dancing, traveling, working out and, of course, shopping.

Married to Medicine is produced by FremantleMedia North America and developed by Purveyors of Pop with Matt Anderson, Nate Green, Mariah Huq, Michael Beck, Paul Yuan, and James Smith-Hill serving as Executive Producers.”