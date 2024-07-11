Celebrity Family Feud: Season 10 Ratings

It’s a milestone for this current incarnation of Celebrity Family Feud. It’s the 10th season of the game show which is the longest-running primetime version of Family Feud in the game’s 48-year history. Will Celebrity Family Feud be cancelled or renewed for season 11? Stay tuned.

A primetime game show, the Celebrity Family Feud TV series is hosted by comedian Steve Harvey. Just as in the original Family Feud series, families try to guess the most popular answers to surveys of 100 members of a past studio audience. The difference is, in this celebrity version, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season 10 include the friends and families of Megan Thee Stallion, Ne-Yo, Robin Thicke, Anthony Anderson, Walker Hayes, Rachel Bilson, Meghan Trainor, and Tori Kelly, as well as NFL and Olympic athletes, and veterans of The Golden Bachelor and the rest of Bachelor Nation.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/10 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season nine of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.49 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



