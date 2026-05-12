The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season Three Premiere Date Set by Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has its return date set. Season three of the fantasy series will arrive in November.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Sam Hazeldine, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani star in the prequel series set 1000 years before The Hobbit.

Prime Video shared the following about the series’ third season:

“Jumping forward several years from the events of Season Two, Season Three takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will – and at last rule all Middle-earth.”

Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios spoke about the series’ return. He said, “From the very beginning, this series has embodied the scale, ambition, and cinematic storytelling that define Prime Video’s biggest global series. The extraordinary response from millions of fans around the world has made it clear that this journey through Middle-earth continues to resonate, and that momentum has only grown heading into Season Three.”

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returns on November 11th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video series? Will you watch the new season when it arrives in November?