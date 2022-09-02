The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season Two — Has the Prime Video Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Prime Video subscription service, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV show is based on the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien. The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani. The story takes place thousands of years before the events seen in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. The series begins during a time of relative peace and covers all of the major events of Middle-earth’s Second Age — the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the fall of the island kingdom of Númenor, and the last alliance between Elves and Men.



The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is typically difficult to predict whether a service like Prime Video will cancel or renew a show for season two. The company paid a lot of money for the rights to produce The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, so unless the series tanks, I do not doubt that the series will be completed. Word is that there is a five-season plan. It’s already been renewed for a second season. Subscribe for free alerts on The Rings of Power cancellation or renewal news.



