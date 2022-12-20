Lord of the Rings; The Rings of Power: Amazon TV Exec Talks Season Two Production & Season Three Renewal

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was given an early renewal for season two, and chances are good that the same will happen for season three. The fantasy series was a big hit, and season two episodes are currently filming. Viewers will see bigger battles and more ahead when the series returns for season two.

Starring Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani, the series is set thousands of years before the events in The Hobbit.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Vernon Sanders, Head of Global TV for Amazon Studios, spoke about the future of the Prime Video. He said the following about the renewal chances for season three:

“We are absolutely committed, we have every reason to be excited. They’ve done a tremendous job. It’s a great question about Season 3, we’re probably two to three months in on Season 3 but I think there could be news certainly in the new year. There’s so much planning and prep that’s necessary for us to get this mounted that the only reason we probably haven’t gotten there quite yet is we’ve just been so heads down in Season 2, but I would expect there to be news in the new year.”

Before season three, though, viewers need to see season two. Sanders teased the following about the upcoming season:

“Season 1 had so much establishing to do that we now get to have the fun of seeing the story ramp up as Sauron is revealed. And I think audiences can look forward to a show that, while it feels true to itself, feels like the stakes are ever higher and now that the rings are in play, seeing what they can do and seeing how the various factions within the world deal with those implications. I think it’s going to be really compelling. We’re going to new lands, and there are new expansive things happening in season two. And part of the benefit of being in the UK is that we’re going to be able to shoot in places that look very different than what we saw in season one. We’re able to shoot all across Europe, and we will see some of that production value on screen.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this fantasy series in 2023?