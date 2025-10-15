NCIS: Sydney: Season Three Ratings + Viewer Votes

The NCIS: Sydney series was initially ordered as a Paramount+ series for Australia that wouldn’t necessarily air in the United States. Then, because of the 2023 industry strikes, CBS aired the first season. The show did well enough in the ratings to be renewed for a second and third year on the American network. Will it continue to earn a place on the schedule? Will NCIS: Sydney be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

An Australian procedural action drama series, the NCIS: Sydney TV show stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are blended into a multinational task force to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey (Lasance), the team of Americans and Aussies learn to trust each other, overcoming and harnessing their differences to solve each case. Sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Narkle) and endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sagar) form a fast friendship, while curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (McInnes) meets his match in the brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson (Hazel).

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of NCIS: Sydney on CBS averaged a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.13 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of October 15, 2025, NCIS: Sydney has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

