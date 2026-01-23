NCIS: Sydney: Season Three; CBS Renews Australian Procedural Series

CBS is going back to Australia for the 2026-27 TV season. The NCIS: Sydney TV show has been renewed by the network for a fourth season. The third season of 20 episodes resumes on March 3rd.

An Australian procedural action drama series, the NCIS: Sydney TV show stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are blended into a multinational task force to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey (Lasance), the team of Americans and Aussies learn to trust each other, overcoming and harnessing their differences to solve each case. Sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Narkle) and endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sagar) form a fast friendship, while curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (McInnes) meets his match in the brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson (Hazel).

Airing on Tuesday nights, the third season of NCIS: Sydney averaged a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.89 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM and some Fast Affiliate data). Compared to season two, that’s down by 43% in the demo and down by 30% in viewership.

CBS has also renewed The Amazing Race (season 39), Elsbeth (season four), Fire Country (season five), Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season three), Matlock (season three), NCIS (season 24), NCIS: Origins (season three), Survivor (seasons 51 & 52), and Tracker (season four).

Renewals for Boston Blue (season two), FBI (season nine), Ghosts (season six), and Sheriff Country (season two) were previously announced by the network.

The fates of 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, DMV, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, Hollywood Squares, The Road, and Watson have yet to be announced.

What do you think? Have you kept up with NCIS: Sydney on CBS. Are you glad a fourth season has been picked up by the network?

