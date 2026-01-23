2025-26 TV Show Season Ratings (week 17)

Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the final season average ratings of the 2025-26 network TV shows — through the end of week 17 (Sunday, January 18, 2026).

ABC TV series this season (so far): 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Nashville, 20/20, Abbott Elementary, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Dancing with the Stars, Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV, The Golden Bachelor, The Great Christmas Light Fight, Grey’s Anatomy, High Potential, The Rookie, Shark Tank, Shifting Gears, and Will Trent.

CBS TV series this season (so far): 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, Boston Blue, DMV, Elsbeth, FBI, Fire Country, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Ghosts, Harlan Coben’s Final Twist, Hollywood Squares, Matlock, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, The Neighborhood, Sheriff Country, Survivor, Tracker, and Watson.

The CW TV series this season (so far): Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, Masters of Illusion, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, and TV We Love.

FOX TV series that have premiered (so far): 99 to Beat, Animal Control, Best Medicine, Bob’s Burgers, Celebrity Weakest Link, Doc, Fear Factor: House of Fear, The Floor, Going Dutch, Hell’s Kitchen, Krapopolis, The Masked Singer, Murder in a Small Town, Name That Tune, Next Level Baker, Police 24/7, The Simpsons, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, and Universal Basic Guys.

NBC TV series this season (so far): Brilliant Minds, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Dateline NBC, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, Happy’s Place, The Hunting Party, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Paper, St. Denis Medical, Stumble, The Voice, and The Wall.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same-day viewing). Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

