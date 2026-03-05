The Bear: No Season Six: FX Drama Series Ending with Upcoming Fifth Season

The Bear will return with a fifth season later this year, but it has been revealed that it will be the series’ last season. FX is ending the popular drama with five seasons.

Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Gibson, and Matty Matheson star in The Bear, which follows a chef who returns to Chicago to run the family-owned sandwich shop.

The series coming to an end is not a huge surprise. At the end of season four, Allen’s character, Carmy Berzatto, said he was leaving the restaurant.

According to Deadline, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed on Instagram last month that the series would end when production on the fifth season wrapped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

The end has now been confirmed. The premiere date for season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this FX series? Are you sad that it is coming to an end?