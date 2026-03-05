Abbott Elementary: Season Six; ABC Comedy Series Renewed for 2026-27

The staff at a certain public school will be back on ABC for the 2026-27 TV season. The alphabet network has renewed Abbott Elementary for a sixth year. The show’s fifth season is currently airing.

A workplace mockumentary series, the Abbott Elementary TV show stars creator Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis. Luke Tennie recurs. The story follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers (as well as a slightly tone-deaf principal) navigating the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, Willard R. Abbott Public School staff is determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children. The teachers include Janine Teagues (Brunson), Gregory Eddie (Williams), Melissa Schemmenti (Walter), Jacob Hill (Perfetti), and Barbara Howard (Ralph). Ava Coleman (James) is the school’s inept principal, and Mr. Johnson (Davis) is the eccentric janitor.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the fifth season of Abbott Elementary averages a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.64 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season four, that’s down by 5% in the demo and up by 7% in viewership.

The season six renewal was announced via social media:

Just got off the phone with Barbara, you might want to give her a call 😏 pic.twitter.com/ssLKULFMrG — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) March 4, 2026

What do you think? Are you happy that Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a sixth season on ABC? Will you be tuning in during the 2026-27 TV season?

