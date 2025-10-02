Chicago Med: Season 11 Ratings + Viewer Votes

Last season, Chicago Med was the highest-rated scripted series on NBC. It’s highly unlikely that this long-running series will be cancelled and season 12 looks like a sure thing. How many cast members will remain on the show seems to be the more pertinent question. At some point, do cast departures negatively affect the ratings? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series, the Chicago Med TV show stars S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Steven Weber, Jessy Schram, Luke Mitchell, Sarah Ramos, and Darren Barnet. Nick Gehlfuss guests. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state-of-the-art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, through the chaos of their day-to-day lives. They confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases as a team and challenge ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and cutting-edge medicine. The series, which weaves cutting-edge medicine with the personal drama of working in a high-intensity environment, sometimes features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 10 of Chicago Med on NBC averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.81 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



