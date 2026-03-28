Chicago PD: Season 14; 2026-27 Renewal Announced for NBC Police Drama Series

Voight and his comrades will be back for the 2026-27 TV season. The Chicago PD series has been renewed for a 14th season on NBC. The show’s 13th season of 21 episodes is expected to finish airing on May 13th.

A police procedural drama series, the Chicago PD TV show stars Jason Beghe, Marina Squerciati, Patrick John Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Amy Morton, and Arienne Mandi. This TV show follows the personal and professional lives of the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit. They combat the city’s most heinous offenses including organized crime, drug trafficking, and high-profile murders. Detective Sgt. Hank Voight (Beghe) is at the center of the department’s war on crime and he’ll do anything to bring criminals to justice. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the 13th season of Chicago PD averages a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.40 million viewers (includes Fast Affiliate data). Compared to season 12, that’s down by 18% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Chicago PD series on NBC? Are you glad to know this police drama has been renewed for a 14th season and 2026-27?

