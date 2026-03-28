Chicago Med: Season 12 Renewal; NBC Hospital Drama Returning for 2026-27

This hospital is staying open. NBC has renewed the Chicago Med series for a 12th season. The show’s 11th season of 21 episodes is expected to finish airing on May 13th.

A medical drama series, the Chicago Med TV show stars S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Steven Weber, Jessy Schram, Luke Mitchell, Sarah Ramos, and Darren Barnet. Nick Gehlfuss and Torrey DeVitto recur. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state-of-the-art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, through the chaos of their day-to-day lives. They confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases as a team and challenge ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and cutting-edge medicine. The series, which weaves cutting-edge medicine with the personal drama of working in a high-intensity environment, sometimes features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the 11th season of Chicago Med averages a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.57 million viewers (includes Fast Affiliates data). Compared to season 10, that’s down by 13% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership. It’s currently the most-watched scripted series on the network.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Chicago Med TV series on NBC? Will you be watching during the 2026-27 TV season?

