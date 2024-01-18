Chicago Med: Season Nine Ratings

The Chicago Med TV series has performed well in the ratings for NBC, and executive producer Dick Wolf is known for keeping a tight rein on his show’s budgets. Is this drama sure to be renewed for a milestone 10th season, or could it still possibly be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series, the Chicago Med TV show stars Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains, Steven Weber, and Jessy Schram. Luke Mitchell recurs. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state-of-the-art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, through the chaos of their day-to-day lives. As a team, they confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and cutting-edge medicine. The series, which weaves cutting-edge medicine with the personal drama that comes with working in a high-intensity environment, sometimes features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival.

For comparisons: Season eight of Chicago Med on NBC averaged a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.44 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*".



What do you think? Do you like the Chicago Med TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 10th season?