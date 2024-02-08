The Conners: Season Six Ratings



Last year, one of The Conners’ executive producers said he felt the series may end with season six. An ABC executive later told him, “We didn’t agree to that,” and indicated the network had no plans to end the show. Could The Conners still come to an end this season, or is it sure to at least be renewed for a seventh season? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, The Conners TV show stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jay R. Ferguson. Katey Sagal and Nat Faxon recur. Picking up where the revival of the Roseanne sitcom left off, this series follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by patriarch Dan Conner (Goodman) and two of his three adult children — Becky (Goranson) and Darlene (Gilbert) — as well as sister-in-law Jackie Harris (Metcalf). Season six follows the clan as they continue to struggle, endure wins and losses, and above all, stick together as a family.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

2/8 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season five of The Conners on ABC averaged a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.76 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the The Conners TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season?