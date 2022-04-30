Menu

The Conners: Season Five Renewal? ABC Cast Close to Closing Deals for 2022-23

The Conners TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

The Conners may return for a fifth season next fall. Deadline reported that the main members of the cast – John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Lecy Goranson – have all worked out new contracts for next season.

The cast of The Conners has year-to-year contracts instead of the standard six-year contracts most shows get for their actors. Final details are being worked out, and this includes the episode count for season five.

Also starring, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson, the series began as a spin-off of Roseanne. The ABC series is a top performer for ABC, but it has seen a decrease in viewers year to year. This year’s numbers show a drop of 13% in viewers from season three.

What do you think? Do you want a fifth season of The Conners on ABC?



