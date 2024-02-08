Menu

The Conners: Season Six Viewer Votes

The Conners TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 7?

Lanford’s favorite family is back in the sixth season of The Conners TV show on ABC. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Conners is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of The Conners here.

An ABC family comedy series, The Conners TV show stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jay R. Ferguson. Katey Sagal and Nat Faxon recur. Picking up where the revival of the Roseanne sitcom left off, this series follows the extended working-class Conner family that’s led by patriarch Dan Conner (Goodman) and two of his three adult children — Becky (Goranson) and Darlene (Gilbert) — as well as sister-in-law Jackie Harris (Metcalf). Season six follows the clan as they continue to struggle, endure wins and losses, and above all, stick together as a family.


What do you think? Which season six episodes of The Conners TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think The Conners should be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on ABC?

