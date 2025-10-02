Chicago Fire: Season 14 Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Chicago Fire series has consistently been one of NBC’s highest-rated scripted series for years. Unless the ratings see a huge drop, it’s highly unlikely to be cancelled and is almost guaranteed to be renewed for a 15th season. At this point, the bigger question is, to keep production cost under control, which actor will leave the series next? Stay tuned.

A first-responder drama series, Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Joe Miñoso, Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, Brandon Larracuente, and Dermot Mulroney. This series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Leaders like Battalion Chief Dom Pascal (Mulroney) and Lt. Kelly Severide (Kinney) and their team risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 13 of Chicago Fire on NBC averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.67 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of Chicago Fire yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

TV SHOW STATUS As of October 2, 2025, Chicago Fire†has not been cancelled or renewed for a 15th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Chicago Fire TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 15th season?