America’s Culinary Cup: Season One Ratings

It’s been more than 13 years since CBS aired a competition based in the kitchen and the last show, The American Baking Competition, lasted just one season and eight episodes. Now, the network is trying a new take on a familiar genre. Will it be a hit in the ratings? Will America’s Culinary Cup be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A cooking competition series, the America’s Culinary Cup TV show is hosted by executive producer and food expert Padma Lakshmi. Acclaimed chefs Michael Cimarusti and Wylie Dufresne join her at judges table. The competition tests 16 elite chefs against the series’ 10 culinary commandments — meat, vegetables, sauces, dessert, innovation, flavors, sustainability, world cuisine, consistency, culinary science, and technology. The trio of judges evaluate taste, creativity, presentation, and technique to decide who advances, who is eliminated and who ultimately masters the commandments to claim America’s Culinary Cup and a $1 million cash prize.

TV SHOW STATUS As of March 7, 2026, America’s Culinary Cup has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

