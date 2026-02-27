The Greatest Average American: Season One Ratings

ABC has had a long history of airing traditional game shows where regular citizens get a chance to win a lot of money. However, the network’s schedule hasn’t had many of those lately. Will this new one stick around? Will The Greatest Average American be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A game show, The Greatest Average American TV series is hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze. The program celebrates the power of being “perfectly average.” In each episode, three contestants compete in fun challenges and trivia contests. The players try to guess how everyday Americans think and live. In the end, one lucky player will be crowned the Greatest Average American and get the chance to win the ultimate grand prize: $67,920 — aka, the average American yearly salary.

TV SHOW STATUS As of February 28, 2026, The Greatest Average American has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

