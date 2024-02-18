The Good Doctor: Season Seven; EP Didn’t Want to End the ABC Series But Is Grateful

The Good Doctor returns for its seventh and final season on Tuesday, and another executive producer for the series has now spoken out about why the medical drama is ending with this season.

Starring Freddie Highmore, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin, and Paige Spara, the series follows Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic savant and surgeon, as he works at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Liz Friedman spoke with TV Insider about the decision to end the ABC series, and she revealed it was the network who said it was time for The Good Doctor to end. She said the following:

“Why end it now? Well, ABC told us it was time to end it. We are very grateful that they told us that in a timely manner, which allows us to decide the terms that we’re going to end it on to craft a great ending and a great culmination of Shaun Murphy’s story, but that’s how that came about.”

Earlier this week, David Shore also revealed it was partly a network decision. He said:

“Years ago when I was doing another show, someone asked, ‘do you know how the show is going to end.’ [He said] Yes, I know exactly how this show will end. One day I will get a call from the network. On that show and this show, we’ve been lucky enough to plan the ending we want to do. This has been a weird year. Only doing 10 episodes is unfortunate. [They originally planned for 13]. But being able to go out on your own terms is a blessing.”

The Good Doctor returns to ABC for its final season on February 20th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Did ABC make the right choice to end the series?