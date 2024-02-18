All American, Walker, All American: Homecoming: CW Boss Addresses Scripted Series’ Future

The CW announced premiere dates for All American (season six) and Walker (season four) earlier this week, and fans can now rest a bit easier when it comes to those series, plus All American: Homecoming (season three), remaining on the network.

The premiere date for All American: Homecoming will be announced later, but it will likely return this fall with the final season of Superman & Lois.

CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz spoke about the future of the three scripted dramas at the TCA’s earlier this week. He said the following, per Deadline:

“CBS and Warner Bros have been so wonderful working with us on those shows and we’ve gotten both of those shows to an economic area, where as long as they keep rating, there’s no reason why we can’t keep them. It’s no longer a financial question, it’s a creative and performance question.”

In May, the network, which Nexstar took over, canceled several CW scripted programs to cut costs. For the three above shows, it was reported that “The CW was able to keep the license fees low enough for these three shows to a level that was able to work for it.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of these three CW shows? Do you plan to watch their new seasons?