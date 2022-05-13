All American: Homecoming: Season Two; CW Spin-Off Series Renewed for 2022-23 Season

Simone and Damon will be back for the 2022-23 television season. The CW has renewed All American: Homecoming for a second year. The first season finale airs on May 23rd.

A sports drama series, the All American: Homecoming TV show is a spin-off of the All American series. It stars Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Mitchell Edwards, and Netta Walker. Set against the backdrop of the highly competitive HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, the story revolves around two young talented athletes and students. Simone Hicks (Maya) is a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back to greatness after some time away from the court. Meanwhile, Damon Sims (Smith) is an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders. As they contend with the high stakes of college sports, Simone and Damon also navigate the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious HBCU.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of All American: Homecoming averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 381,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, which includes a week of delayed viewing, the season currently averages a 0.20 demo and 666,000 viewers.

Today, The CW dropped 4400, Charmed, Dynasty, In the Dark, Legacies, Naomi, and Roswell, New Mexico. The network previously cancelled Batwoman and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

