The Bachelorette: Season 21 Viewer Votes

Jenn Tran is back to look for love in the 21st season of the The Bachelorette TV show on ABC.

An ABC dating reality show, The Bachelorette typically revolves around one single woman who sifts through a large group of eligible male contestants in the hopes of finding a romantic match and, possibly, a mate. Hosted by former Bachelor Jesse Palmer, season 21 follows the journey of 26-year-old Jennifer Tran, a physician assistant student from Hillsdale, New Jersey. Tran finished in fifth place in the 28th season of The Bachelor, featuring Joey Graziadei. She is the first Asian-American to take the lead role in the history of the Bachelor franchise. Production for this season began at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California, and 25 male contestants are vying for the lady’s heart.





Do you think The Bachelorette should be cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season on ABC?