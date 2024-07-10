The Bachelorette: Season 21 Ratings

A summer tradition, The Bachelorette has returned on ABC. The show introduces viewers to the next lead of The Bachelor (which has already been renewed for early 2025) and participants who pop up on other shows in the franchise. It seems a given that The Bachelorette will be renewed for season 22, but could it still be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A dating reality show, The Bachelorette typically revolves around one single woman who sifts through a large group of eligible male contestants in the hopes of finding a romantic match and, possibly, a mate. Hosted by former Bachelor Jesse Palmer, season 21 follows the journey of 26-year-old Jennifer Tran, a physician assistant student from Hillsdale, New Jersey. Tran finished in fifth place in the 28th season of The Bachelor, featuring Joey Graziadei. She is the first Asian-American to take the lead role in the history of the Bachelor franchise. Production for this season began at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California, and 25 male contestants are vying for the lady’s heart.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/10 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season 20 of The Bachelorette on ABC averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.39 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like The Bachelorette TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season?