The Bachelorette: Season 22 — Has the ABC Reality Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Jenn Tran is at the center of the love story this time around. Has the The Bachelorette TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season on ABC?



What’s This TV Show About?

A dating reality series airing on the ABC television network, The Bachelorette typically revolves around one single woman who sifts through a large group of eligible male contestants in the hopes of finding a romantic match and, possibly, a mate. Hosted by former Bachelor Jesse Palmer, season 21 follows the journey of 26-year-old Jennifer Tran, a physician assistant student from Hillsdale, New Jersey. Tran finished in fifth place in the 28th season of The Bachelor, featuring Joey Graziadei. She is the first Asian-American to take the lead role in the history of the Bachelor franchise. Production for this season began at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California, with 25 male contestants vying for the lady’s heart.



Season 21 Ratings

The 21st season of The Bachelorette averages a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.80 million viewers. Compared to season 20, that’s up by 10% in the demo and up by 17% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Bachelorette stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 11, 2024, The Bachelorette has not been cancelled or renewed for a 22nd season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Bachelorette for season 22? This show is part of a very important franchise for the network and helps to introduce viewers to the future lead of The Bachelor and participants of secondary shows like Bachelor in Paradise. I have no doubt it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Bachelorette cancellation or renewal news.



