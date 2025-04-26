Sirens: Netflix Unveils Trailer and Premiere Date for Dark Comedy Series Starring Julianne Moore

Sirens has a premiere date. The new limited series will arrive on Netflix next month, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the series. Five episodes were produced for the series.

Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, Kevin Bacon, and Glenn Howerton star in the dark comedy series, which is described as an exploration of women, power, and class.

Netflix shared the following about the plot of the series.

“Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish island estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.”

The trailer for Sirens is below.

