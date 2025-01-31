Ginny & Georgia: Season Three Photos and Premiere Date Released for Netflix Series

Ginny & Georgia has its court date set. Netflix has announced the premiere date for season three of the series with the release of two first-look photos. The series returns in June, and it has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, and Raymond Ablack star in the series, which follows a teenage girl, her mother, and her brother as they try to start their lives over after the death of her stepdad and moving to a new place.

At the end of season two, it was revealed that Ginny’s mother killed her stepdad to protect her. She was arrested and will be on trial during season three.

Creator Sarah Lampert teased the following about the upcoming season, according to Tudum:

“This season we blew up our world. That’s the best way to describe it. The characters were pushed to new places, and the actors delivered performances that shook me to my core. The fans have been so patient, I cannot wait for them to see Season 3.”

Showrunner Sarah Glinski shared more about what is ahead for Ginny and her family. She said the following:

“It’s incredibly complex, filled with lots of love but also lots of pain. This season, we’ll see it evolve in unexpected ways. These women don’t start and end the season the same people. We also dig deeper into other relationships — some we’ve seen before, and some we haven’t.”

Another photo for season three of Ginny & Georgia is below. The series returns on June 5th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season three when it arrives?