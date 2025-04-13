3 Body Problem: Season Two and Three of Netflix Series to Be Filmed Back-to-Back

3 Body Problem has not yet started production on its second season, but that is about to change. What’s On Netflix that season two and three will be filmed back-to-back, with production starting later this spring and continuing through 2027. The series was given a two-season renewal in June 2024.

It has also been reported that production will move from the UK to Hungary for season two. Netflix has not confirmed that, but Jeremy Podeswa, the series’ director and producer, was recently seen in the country taking photos and possibly scouting locations for shooting.

Liam Cunningham, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Eiza González, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer, and Eve Ridley star in the series inspired by Cixin Liu’s novel trilogy.

The premiere date for season two of the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?