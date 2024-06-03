3 Body Problem: Netflix Confirm Renewal for Third Season of Sci-Fi Series

There will be two more seasons of the 3 Body Problem TV series. Those involved in the series have confirmed that at an event held over the weekend.

In May, it was reported that additional episodes of the series had been ordered, but it wasn’t clear how many episodes or how they would be broken down for airing. Season one aired in March and landed on Netflix’s top 10 for several weeks.

Based on Cixin Liu’s trilogy of novels, the series’ cast includes Liam Cunningham, Jess Hong, Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Eiza González, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer, and Eve Ridley. It tells the story of a young woman in 1960s China who changes the fabric of time with one decision.

D.B. Weiss, one of the men behind the Netflix drama, said the following about the series, per TUDUM:

“We included a lot of what we loved from the [novels by Cixin Liu] in Season 1, but the vast majority of reasons we wanted to make this show are in Season 2. We always wanted to get to the final page of the third book, and it’s really, really thrilling to us that we will get to do just that.”

The premiere date for season two of 3 Body Problem will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Are you glad to hear there are two more seasons left to see?