Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal: Season Two Renewal And Premiere Date Set for Netflix True Crime Series

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is returning for a second season. Netflix has renewed the true crime series, and new episodes will arrive on the streaming service later this month.

The show follows the events surrounding Alex Murdaugh and the murders of his wife and son. Michael Gasparro and Julia Willoughby Nason are executive producers of the series, and three episodes have been produced for season two.

Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

Netflix has ordered a second season of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal. The three new episodes are set to premiere globally on September 20, 2023. Season 2 Synopsis: On March 2, 2023, Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of the murder of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. The world watched with bated breath as a verdict was announced. The people of the Lowcountry had been waiting the better part of two years to understand what happened the night of June 7, 2021. Season 2 will feature first-hand accounts from those who were there the days leading up to and following the murders, giving more insight than ever into that deadly night, including Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson (Former Murdaugh Family Housekeeper) and Mushelle “Shelly” Smith (Caregiver for Libby Murdaugh) – who became some of the most powerful witnesses at the trial – Curtis Edward Smith (aka Cousin Eddie), and Gwen Generette, one of the trial’s jurors. Morgan Doughty, Paul’s ex-girlfriend, Anthony Cook, Paul’s friend, and Valerie Bauerlein, Wall Street Journal reporter, also return.

What do you think? Have you followed this case? Are you planning to watch season two of this true crime series on Netflix later this month?