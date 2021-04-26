Network: Netflix
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing
TV show dates: February 24, 2021 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled
Performers include: Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, and Raymond Ablack
TV show description:
A coming-of-age dramedy, the Ginny & Georgia TV show was created by Sarah Lampert.
The story revolves around Ginny (Gentry), an awkward 15-year-old who is more mature than her dynamic 30-year-old single mother, Georgia (Howey). With nine-year-old son Austin (La Torraca) and Ginny in tow, Georgia relocates the family to a picturesque New England town in order to give her kids a better life than she had. Her past threatens to upset these idyllic plans.
