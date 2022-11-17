Network: Netflix.

Episodes: 30 (half-hour).

Seasons: Three.

TV show dates: May 3, 2019 — November 17, 2022.

Series status: Ended.

Performers include: Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, Max Jenkins, Luke Roessler, James Marsden, Ed Asner, Brandon Scott, Sam McCarthy, Diana Maria Riva, Keong Sim, and Suzy Nakamura.

TV show description:

From creator Liz Feldman, the Dead to Me TV show is an original dark comedy with a side order of trauma. The story centers on Jen (Applegate), a recently widowed woman who is desperate to solve the mystery behind the hit-and-run murder of her husband.

When Jen decides to attend a “Friends of Heaven” grief support group, she meets Judy (Cardellini), a free-spirited earth child. Where Judy is sweet and optimistic, Jen is something of a sardonic skeptic, but still, the women bond and form a friendship founded on grief, wine, cookies, and a fondness for The Facts of Life.

Despite the disapproval and concern of friends and family, Jen invites Judy to move into the family’s guest house. While Judy couldn’t be more different from her, she is the only person who doesn’t make Jen feel like she’s failing at everything. The thing is, Judy’s keeping a shocking secret from Jen, which could change everything.



Series Finale:

Episode #30 — We’ve Reached the End

On an escape to Mexico, Jen and Judy face the past and make decisions about the future as they forever cement their ride-or-die friendship.

First aired: November 17, 2022.

