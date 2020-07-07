Dead to Me: Season Three; Netflix Series Renewed for Final Season

It seems that the Dead to Me TV show isn’t long for this world. Netflix has announced that the show has been renewed for a third but final season.

A single-camera comedy series, Dead to Me revolves around a hotheaded realtor and widow, Jen (Christina Applegate), who searches for the hit-and-run driver who mowed down her husband. In a therapy group, she befriends an eccentric optimist named Judy (Linda Cardellini) who isn’t quite what she seems. Others in the cast include James Marsden, Max Jenkins, Sam McCarthy, and Luke Roessler.

The first two seasons had 10 episodes apiece and were released in May 2019 and May 2020, respectively.

In addition to the renewal, it was also revealed that Netflix has formed a multi-year partnership with Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman for the development of original series and other projects.

