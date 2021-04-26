Can this family truly get a fresh start in the first season of the Ginny & Georgia TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Ginny & Georgia is cancelled or renewed for season two. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Ginny & Georgia here. *Status update below.

A Netflix coming-of-age dramedy, the Ginny & Georgia TV show stars Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, and Raymond Ablack. The story revolves around awkward Ginny (Gentry), a 15-year-old who is more mature than her dynamic 30-year-old single mother, Georgia (Howey). With nine-year-old son Austin (La Torraca) and Ginny in tow, Georgia relocates the family to a picturesque New England town in order to give her kids a better life than she had. Her past threatens to upset these idyllic plans.





*4/19/21 update: Ginny & Georgia has been renewed for a second season on Netflix.