Messiah: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

Messiah TV show on Netflix: cancel or renew for season 2?

(Netflix)

Is the mystery solved in the first season of the Messiah TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Messiah is cancelled or renewed for season two. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Messiah here. Status update Below.

A Netflix suspense thriller TV series, Messiah stars Mehdi Dehbi, Tomer Sisley, Michelle Monaghan, John Ortiz, Melinda Page Hamilton, Stefania LaVie Owen, Jane Adams, Sayyid El Alami, Fares Landoulsi, and Wil Traval. The show chronicles the modern world’s reaction to a man who first appears in the Middle East. Al-Massih (Dehbi) creates a groundswell of international followers around him when he claims to be the eschatological return of ‘Isa (Jesus). Has he been sent by God or, is he a dangerous fraud who’s bent on dismantling the world’s geopolitical order? 

What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Messiah TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Messiah on Netflix should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

3/26 update: Netflix has cancelled Messiah, so there won’t be a second season.



Michelle Hughley
Reader
Michelle Hughley

Please have a second season of the Messiah. Loved it can’t wait for the second both my husband and I really enjoyed this series and wish they would of had more, renew.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 3, 2020 4:24 pm
Messiah sucked
Reader
Messiah sucked

Terrible show. Keep your **** dick, jesus ****, religious nonsense out of mainstream tv. The last the the world needs is something propagating religion, especially the particularly dangerous Christian religion.

Vote Up0-4Vote Down Reply
February 28, 2020 4:59 am
Diana
Reader
Diana

You realy understood nothing from the series.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 10, 2020 4:52 am
Magdalena Springer
Reader
Magdalena Springer

One of the best series Netflix created so far. It gives a glimpse of what would actually happen if a person like Jesus or Buddha would show up in our times. Would he be consider a real thing or a trickster. Totally enjoyed it

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
February 24, 2020 9:04 am
Jenny Piercy
Reader
Jenny Piercy

We need a second season! This is a beautiful series which has created a dialogue of intense self reflection and all things beautiful, decent, cruel, and inhumane in the world. Finally, a series that gives us an intellectual outlet for entertainment!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
February 23, 2020 5:13 am
nancy
Reader
nancy

Messiah has affected many, many people…in a good way…It makes you think…whether you are Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Agnostic, Atheist, or whatever, people have examined their own beliefs, discussed it on social media platforms without attacking each other…learned from each other… and perhaps made us realize that we all share some similarities …wanting the best to come out in people…then our differences are accepted. Hoping a second season continues the theme.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
February 22, 2020 7:16 pm
juliereuter
Reader
juliereuter

Netflix add another season to the Messiah. So many people were left at the end of their seats! we need to know what happened to them after the plane crashed.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
February 22, 2020 8:27 am
Joe
Reader
Joe

Loved it. Very entertaining.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
February 12, 2020 9:49 pm
Joe
Reader
Joe

Loved It!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
February 12, 2020 9:49 pm
WC Wells
Reader
WC Wells

I liked this series a lot – I like the simplicity of the message and seriously hope it will have another season – I liked the willingness of the writers to not fill every moment with dialogue – and I liked that so many of the messages in the story are left up to the viewer – and I really liked the idea that we all (every race, creed and culture of mankind) are looking for the meaning of life and what is beyond.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
February 12, 2020 12:49 am
Zac Wall
Reader
Zac Wall

BEST SHOW EVER!!!!!!!! exclamtion point PERIOD.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
February 5, 2020 6:00 pm
Zac Wall
Reader
Zac Wall

this is the best show i’ve EVER seen in my life!!!!! all praise the massiah!!!!! seriously, a modern day 21st century scenario in which the messiah comes to back earth and all the realisitically played out pandemonium that arises from such an event is crack-cocaine for my curiosity/fascination. Such an amazing show! I have no option but to wait (fingers crossed) for Netflix to renew the next season of this genius premise of a show.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
February 5, 2020 5:55 pm
Erika
Reader
Erika

Absolutely a stunning and thought-provoking series. Each episode amazingly was better than the one before it. No matter where you are, what religion, this brings so much to light. What would the world do with a real or fake Messiah? This storyline truly is so in tune with today’s world, and what people would do….love or hate, believe or defy, hide or show the truth, and what is it we’d truly see or choose to see? A Season 2 would be very welcomed!

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
February 4, 2020 2:53 pm
