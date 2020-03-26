Is the mystery solved in the first season of the Messiah TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Messiah is cancelled or renewed for season two. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Messiah here. Status update Below.
A Netflix suspense thriller TV series, Messiah stars Mehdi Dehbi, Tomer Sisley, Michelle Monaghan, John Ortiz, Melinda Page Hamilton, Stefania LaVie Owen, Jane Adams, Sayyid El Alami, Fares Landoulsi, and Wil Traval. The show chronicles the modern world’s reaction to a man who first appears in the Middle East. Al-Massih (Dehbi) creates a groundswell of international followers around him when he claims to be the eschatological return of ‘Isa (Jesus). Has he been sent by God or, is he a dangerous fraud who’s bent on dismantling the world’s geopolitical order?
What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Messiah TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Messiah on Netflix should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
3/26 update: Netflix has cancelled Messiah, so there won’t be a second season.
Please have a second season of the Messiah. Loved it can’t wait for the second both my husband and I really enjoyed this series and wish they would of had more, renew.
Terrible show. Keep your **** dick, jesus ****, religious nonsense out of mainstream tv. The last the the world needs is something propagating religion, especially the particularly dangerous Christian religion.
You realy understood nothing from the series.
One of the best series Netflix created so far. It gives a glimpse of what would actually happen if a person like Jesus or Buddha would show up in our times. Would he be consider a real thing or a trickster. Totally enjoyed it
We need a second season! This is a beautiful series which has created a dialogue of intense self reflection and all things beautiful, decent, cruel, and inhumane in the world. Finally, a series that gives us an intellectual outlet for entertainment!
Messiah has affected many, many people…in a good way…It makes you think…whether you are Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Agnostic, Atheist, or whatever, people have examined their own beliefs, discussed it on social media platforms without attacking each other…learned from each other… and perhaps made us realize that we all share some similarities …wanting the best to come out in people…then our differences are accepted. Hoping a second season continues the theme.
Netflix add another season to the Messiah. So many people were left at the end of their seats! we need to know what happened to them after the plane crashed.
Loved it. Very entertaining.
Loved It!
I liked this series a lot – I like the simplicity of the message and seriously hope it will have another season – I liked the willingness of the writers to not fill every moment with dialogue – and I liked that so many of the messages in the story are left up to the viewer – and I really liked the idea that we all (every race, creed and culture of mankind) are looking for the meaning of life and what is beyond.
BEST SHOW EVER!!!!!!!! exclamtion point PERIOD.
this is the best show i’ve EVER seen in my life!!!!! all praise the massiah!!!!! seriously, a modern day 21st century scenario in which the messiah comes to back earth and all the realisitically played out pandemonium that arises from such an event is crack-cocaine for my curiosity/fascination. Such an amazing show! I have no option but to wait (fingers crossed) for Netflix to renew the next season of this genius premise of a show.
Absolutely a stunning and thought-provoking series. Each episode amazingly was better than the one before it. No matter where you are, what religion, this brings so much to light. What would the world do with a real or fake Messiah? This storyline truly is so in tune with today’s world, and what people would do….love or hate, believe or defy, hide or show the truth, and what is it we’d truly see or choose to see? A Season 2 would be very welcomed!